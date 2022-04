It is quite fitting that the first Mercer County golf championships since 2019 look to be wide open affairs. It is almost like a great reset. Tuesday, on the Mercer Oaks East course, the boys will tee-off in the 2022 Mercer County Championship. The girls will have to wait another 10 days to compete for their title, which will be held at Princeton County Club on Friday, May 6.

