1 hospitalized after downtown Toledo shootout

By The Blade
 3 days ago

A downtown Toledo shootout at about 5 p.m. Thursday led to one man being shot in both of his legs.

Police crews working security at the Greenbelt Place Apartments heard gunshots that struck five vehicles in the parking lot. Officers then discovered two men were shooting at each other.

Bre-sean Graves, 21, of the 500 block of Magnolia Street, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with gunshot wounds to both legs. Isiah Dixon, 20, was arrested after a short foot pursuit and booked into the Lucas County jail.

Mark Zimmerman
2d ago

A 20 year old shoots a 21year old at Government Housing where firearms are not allowed? Why are they not at work somewhere being Productive? This stuff is STUUPPIID?

The Blade

Police investigate after person shot in South Toledo

A man was shot Friday morning in the parking lot at a southwest Toledo retail complex. Toledo police released no immediate details about the identity of or injury to a male victim who has shot when a male assailant fired multiple rounds about 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Airport Highway. Employees at the Hairtrendz Barber and Beauty Salon in the complex there reported witnessing the incident through a front window.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after overnight home invasion shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jessus Lopez was killed in a shooting during a home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Monday on Michigan Street near Chicago Street. According to Police, officers were sent to North Michigan Street on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located Jessus Lopez inside his home with at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

One dead after East Toledo stabbing Saturday morning

Toledo Police were called to the scene at 8:44 a.m. on the 1100 block of Artis Place for a person stabbed. When officers arrived, Lawrence Stuart, 30, was found suffering from at least one stab wound inside the residence. Stuart was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he later died.
WTOL 11

Toledo man arrested after Wednesday night shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Toledo police report Thursday morning one man is in custody after a Wednesday night shooting wounded one person in east Toledo. Nicholas V. Loving, 43, of Toledo, is charged with felonious assault after police said he shot the victim in the thigh around 9 p.m. Wednesday along Platt Street near Fourth Street.
TOLEDO, OH
KTAR.com

Police encounter ‘chaotic scene’ after fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Officers encountered a “chaotic scene” on Sunday night after arriving at a Phoenix apartment complex where two people had been shot, one fatally, authorities said. Phoenix Police responded to a shooting call near 27th and Glendale avenues around 11:15 p.m. and found a man and...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Blade

Sylvania woman fatally shot outside Dayton; suspect arrested

SOUTH SOLON, Ohio — A 29-year-old Sylvania woman was fatally shot Sunday in this Madison County community, the county sheriff’s department said. Alexandra Goins was identified as the victim in the shooting, which occurred about 8:45 a.m., according to a Facebook posting Wednesday by the sheriff’s office.
SYLVANIA, OH
