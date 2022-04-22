1 hospitalized after downtown Toledo shootout

A downtown Toledo shootout at about 5 p.m. Thursday led to one man being shot in both of his legs.

Police crews working security at the Greenbelt Place Apartments heard gunshots that struck five vehicles in the parking lot. Officers then discovered two men were shooting at each other.

Bre-sean Graves, 21, of the 500 block of Magnolia Street, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with gunshot wounds to both legs. Isiah Dixon, 20, was arrested after a short foot pursuit and booked into the Lucas County jail.