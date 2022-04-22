NEW SATURDAY HOURS AT BVR COLLECTION STATION BEGINNING MAY 7

Meghan and Rick Hogrefe snip a ribbon to officially open the new Hogrefe Building. Register photo/BILL THEISEN. The weather didn't exactly cooperate, but not even the rain and chilly temperature could tamp down the celebration for the dedication of the new Hogrefe Building in the heart of downtown on March 19. About 2,500 people joined the celebration Saturday, the culmination of five years' work for Meghan and Rick Hogrefe, developers and entrepreneurs who have transformed Sandusky and Bay View. The 33,000-square-foot, three-story structure is a mixed-use site for retail, office and residential uses and connects to the adjacent Marketplace, another one of their properties. We're confident it will continue the transformation that's been underway downtown. This is an enormous investment and an enormous success.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO