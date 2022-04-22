ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

NEW SATURDAY HOURS AT BVR COLLECTION STATION BEGINNING MAY 7

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting next month, residents who visit the BVR Collection Station in Brenham will need to account for a change in weekend hours. On April 7th, the...

kwhi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Is the site of the East Texas State Fair in jeopardy?

Construction of the Rose Complex Center has been underway for the past year following demolition of Harvey Hall. John Sykes, President and CEO of the East Texas State Fair, says the more than 100-year-old fair has outgrown its space. "The long story is the fair needs to move," said Sykes.
TYLER, TX
Sandusky Register

New beginnings

Meghan and Rick Hogrefe snip a ribbon to officially open the new Hogrefe Building. Register photo/BILL THEISEN. The weather didn't exactly cooperate, but not even the rain and chilly temperature could tamp down the celebration for the dedication of the new Hogrefe Building in the heart of downtown on March 19. About 2,500 people joined the celebration Saturday, the culmination of five years' work for Meghan and Rick Hogrefe, developers and entrepreneurs who have transformed Sandusky and Bay View. The 33,000-square-foot, three-story structure is a mixed-use site for retail, office and residential uses and connects to the adjacent Marketplace, another one of their properties. We're confident it will continue the transformation that's been underway downtown. This is an enormous investment and an enormous success.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
101.5 KNUE

Yummy! New Business Offering Sweet Creations Opens Soon in Longview, Texas

It’s always fun to hear about new businesses opening in East Texas. I get even more excited when these new businesses include delicious food, because eating delicious food and supporting small businesses in our area is a win-win. That’s why I really enjoyed chatting with Jodi who is working hard for her dream to come true as she works to open Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. In Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Hwy 64 Chase Follow Up

“Everybody loves the park. Everybody comes out and plays basketball at night,” Calnan said. “You can hear them all out here. So, I think any improvements to it would be great for the area and just the environment of the town.”. Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton,...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
Grand Haven Tribune

Lead water line replacement work begins in May

Beginning in May, the Grand Haven Department of Public Works will start replacing the old lead water service lines across the city. There already have been 1,800 lead service lines identified in the city, Public Works Director Derek Gajdos said. The upcoming project will replace 620 of those lines and is expected to be completed by November 2023.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Community Impact Houston

Local Table relocating to a larger space in Katy area

The Local Table at Villago Town Center, 22756 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 100, Katy, will be relocating to a larger space in mid-July. The new space at 24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, will house the same staff but cater to a bigger crowd. According to its website, Local Table refers to both the fresh, locally sourced produce the restaurant uses to create its menu, but also the connection in the neighborhood and community as a “social gathering spot.” 832-913-6150. www.eatatlocaltable.com.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bvr Collection Station#The Brenham City Council
Community Impact Houston

As appraisal values spike, Montgomery County appraisal, tax officials host workshops for residents

The fourth Montgomery County tax workshop, focusing on the county’s appraisal process, took place in Magnolia on April 21. The county’s deadline for property owners to file protests is May 15, or 30 days after the notice of appraisal is received, whichever comes later, according to the Montgomery County Appraisal District’s website.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy