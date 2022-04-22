ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Officials approve 119-acre land trade between Hutto, Pflugerville

By Carson Ganong
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hutto and Pflugerville are set to swap ownership of two approximately 120-acre tracts in their respective extraterritorial jurisdictions. Hutto City Council approved the swap at an April 21 meeting. The trade aligns...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Land Trust Homes Could Go to Displaced Austinites

“Right to return” preference policy to be used with sales of city-owned homes. The city of Austin is preparing to implement a "housing preference policy" that would give displaced Austinites an avenue to return, by selling city-owned homes at affordable prices to people who can prove their generational ties to the city.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Pflugerville, TX
Business
Pflugerville, TX
Government
City
Pflugerville, TX
Hutto, TX
Government
City
Hutto, TX
Hutto, TX
Business
Community Impact Austin

Fischer Park playground temporarily closed in New Braunfels for equipment upgrades

Playground structures at Fischer Park will be closed April 18-May 9 as contractors work to replace existing play structures, according to a city press release. Fun Abounds will be installing a new corkscrew slide, a larger climbing boulder and inclusive play equipment, such as musical instruments and a wheelchair transfer on play equipment. The existing climbing nets will also be repaired.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
WFAA

Texas BBQ restaurant now in compliance after failing to pay nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime

ROANOKE, Texas — A Texas employer failed to pay its employees nearly $900,000 in tips and overtime pay, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The North Texas restaurant Roanoke Hard Eight BBQ owed its employees all their tips and hourly managers weren’t paid the correct time and a half rate for all hours worked over 40 hours in a workweek. This came out to $867,572 in owed tips and pay for 910 workers, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
ROANOKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hutto City Council#Etj
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County rewind: Samsung Austin Semiconductor donates $10K to tornado relief efforts, plus other news

The Williamson County Farm Bureau will be able to help more rural residents recover from the recent string of tornadoes thanks in part to a donation from Samsung Austin Semiconductor. Williamson County Commissioners Court, in conjunction with the Farm Bureau, accepted a $10,000 donation from Samsung during its April 19...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Austonia

Austin's last remaining slave quarters is authentically reopening to the public

Austin’s only remaining intact slave dwelling is finally getting the TLC it deserves as it begins a $500,000, 12-month restoration that will take it back to the antebellum period this month.Located at the Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St., the Slave Quarters will be reintroduced to the public with new programming and an overnight stay from Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, on April 23. It will mostly be open to the public in the 12 months it is being restored. While structurally sound, Rowena Dasch, NCHM’s executive director, and Tara Dudley, historic preservation consultant and UT...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

Buda receives $1.6M of federal funding for critical infrastructure for creation of commercial, industrial growth district

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced March 28 that the city of Buda secured $1.6 million of federal funding following President Joe Biden signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act into law March 16. “This federal funding will open 70 acres as a strategic priority area for economic development by providing wastewater service...
BUDA, TX
KRDO News Channel 13

Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a four-hour public hearing Thursday, the city's Planning Commission recommended moving forward on a proposed apartment complex to be built outside the entrance to the existing Summerfield neighborhood, in the north side Briargate area. Colorado Springs Planning Commission What may have helped advance the project are concessions made by The post Progress toward controversial apartment project moves forward in Colorado Springs despite strong opposition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy