Officials approve 119-acre land trade between Hutto, Pflugerville

Austin’s only remaining intact slave dwelling is finally getting the TLC it deserves as it begins a $500,000, 12-month restoration that will take it back to the antebellum period this month.Located at the Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St., the Slave Quarters will be reintroduced to the public with new programming and an overnight stay from Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, on April 23. It will mostly be open to the public in the 12 months it is being restored. While structurally sound, Rowena Dasch, NCHM’s executive director, and Tara Dudley, historic preservation consultant and UT...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO