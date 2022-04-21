ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Green is the Original Black: Sustainability Throughout the Diaspora

By Fatou B. Drammeh, Howard University News Service
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189l7V_0fH5FH5p00

The country has experienced numerous waves of environmental consciousness throughout the years. In the 1970s, the U.S. celebrated its first Earth Day, the government passed legislation like the Clean Air Act and established organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Since the beginning of the environmental movement in the US, “reduce, reuse, recycle” served as a simple and catchy reminder of how everyone could make the planet a “greener” one. But often overlooked is how Black communities embodied these 3 R’s long before they became popularized in the 1970s.

Sustainability, though it seems to be a new buzzword in this new environmental era, is not a new concept to Black people throughout the diaspora. Howard University environmental studies graduate Autumn McNeil had many “green” experiences growing up before environmentalism became a professional pursuit.

“In my household growing up, my mom always made sure to recycle water bottles and plastic bags,” McNeil said. “Old containers, we always found a use for them, or taking old water bottles and cutting them up because you need a piece of plastic, or reusing [shopping] bags as trash bags.”

Practices like these among others that are common in the Black community directly mirror the recommendations given on the EPA website.

One practice encouraged by the EPA is to “use the edible parts of food that you normally do not eat.” At the heart of the popular cuisine that we now know as “soul food” is a reality of “survival, creativity and improvisation,” as stated by Michael Twitty, culinary historian and author of “The Cooking Gene.”

During the transatlantic slave trade, enslaved Africans were provided limited amounts of ingredients for food, which typically consisted of animal scraps after slaveowners took the most desirable cuts of meat. Barbecuing the other cuts of meat and also using the fat to make side dishes is a perfect example of reducing food waste.

The EPA also encourages people to “reuse or repurpose items to limit waste.” Many young African Americans across class and ethnic lines can recall the experience of opening a container to find that the contents don’t match the packaging. It’s even commonplace to have a drawer or cabinet put aside solely to store old plastic bags.

Though it can be disappointing to open a container of cookies to find an assortment of sewing materials stored inside, these experiences are representative of a sustainable culture.

Despite the long-held practices of Black people that are sustainable, we’ve been left out of the more recent conversations on the topic. There are many inherent parts of our heritage that are “green,” but the lack of representation leads to instances of environmental racism and injustice.

“Urban environmentalism is very important to me because it is something that can beautify while also healing in Black communities, especially in communities that are low-income,” McNeil said.

According to a 2021 report from the EPA, African Americans are “34% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in childhood asthma diagnoses” and “40% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in extreme temperature-related deaths.”

Living conditions like these affect not only health but economic status as well.

“Tree cover lowers the temperature of areas in cities and that will help lower electric bills, so that helps low-income families,” McNeil shared.

This perfectly displays the intersectionality of the sustainability movement.

“Sustainability has four pillars: human, social, economic and environmental. It is not just environmental justice, as often thought,” said Dr. Kristian Edwards.

Edwards comes from a line of women in activism. The granddaughter of a civil rights activist and the daughter of an education advocate for underrepresented groups, Edwards has continued her familial legacy through the launch of her Black-owned and non-toxic marketplace BLK + GRN in 2018.

“My mission has and always will be to connect Black women to the tools, resources, knowledge, and products they need to lead happier and healthier lives,” Edwards said. “I believe that a life free of toxins and all things artificial is a life worth cultivating.”

McNeil shares a similar outlook on environmentalism and sustainability, which led her to creating the social media platform EnvironmentalBAE.

“I started EBAE because I wanted to test my hand at social media, and also to gain the skills of communicating science to everyday people in a way that is tangible, understandable, digestible and applicable to their lives,” she said. “Basically, making environmentalism more obtainable for people who think it’s too expensive or too much of a hassle.”

In addition to sharing sustainability methods that are accessible to young Black people, EnvironmentalBAE also aims to “spotlight and support a new age of influential young minority environmentalists,” as stated on its Instagram page. “We need more people advocating for green spaces and creating infrastructure in [urban] areas.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Women#Racism#Green#Howard University#Autumn Mcneil
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Town Hall On Wellness, Health Disparities, and How Black People Can Live Better, Longer Lives

The latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Economic Equity and Racial Justice Series, April 28, will feature solutions presented by leading experts in public health, fitness, and nutrition. BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 multimedia resource for African American entrepreneurs and business leaders, presents the latest installment of the BLACK ENTERPRISE...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
travelnoire.com

7 Black-Owned Farmer's Markets Filling the Hunger Gap In Urban Communities

Across the US, many black and brown people are living in USDA-certified food deserts. These so-called ‘deserts’ indicate neighborhoods where residents live more than one mile from any grocery store. While liquor and convenience stores selling food items with little to no sustenance are abundant in these communities, most residents have difficulty finding even canned fruits and vegetables in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Design leaders at Microsoft, General Mills, and PepsiCo announce ambitious plan to fight climate change

A consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions is joining forces to combat the climate crisis. Design for Good, a new nonprofit announced today, will develop open-source products and services that chip away at the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a group of 17 goals for building a sustainable future by 2030. Each year, the alliance will come up with solutions to a different UN goal, starting this year with clean water and sanitation.
BUSINESS
Medical News Today

In Conversation: Why climate change matters for human health

Since 2015, the year of the Paris Agreement, the experts affiliated with the Lancet Countdown commission have published. assessing this situation and keeping signatory governments and decision-makers accountable for the commitments they have taken on following the Agreement. in October 2021, records “deepening inequities” across all regions as global heating...
ENVIRONMENT
Medical News Today

Only 43% of clinical trials report race and ethnicity — What can be done?

In a new study, researchers have analyzed over 20,000 clinical trials to determine if they reported data on race or ethnicity. The researchers also looked at whether the participants in the trials were representative of the United States population. The researchers found that over half of the clinical trials did...
HEALTH
Family Handyman

The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
nonprofitquarterly.org

As Bankruptcy Lifts, Puerto Ricans Rebuild Community Capital

When it comes to paying the debt, the working-class people, the poor people, are the ones suffering. The debt has been restructured. Following the logic of decapitalization, the challenge is how do we recapitalize. Dr. Nelson Colón, President, Puerto Rico Community Foundation. As the above quote indicates, the dominant...
BUSINESS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy