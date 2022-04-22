Wood County fugitive apprehended in Michigan

MONROE — A fugitive who escaped police custody in Wood County in early April has been arrested in Michigan.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, Christopher Michael Eldredge was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday morning during a routine traffic stop while he was driving a U-Haul rental vehicle on North Dixie Highway and I-75 in Frenchtown Township. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Monroe County jail pending extradition to Ohio on escape charges.

On April 9, Eldredge escaped police custody in Wood County while he was being held for disposition of multiple misdemeanor charges.

He was believed to have been spotted five days later in Monroe County, where he apparently entered a business at an industrial park and stole a vehicle from the parking lot. At the time the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that in the early morning hours a man who was acting suspiciously had entered the vestibule of a business located at an industrial park at Sterns Road and Crabb Road in Bedford Township where he apparently entered the break room, changed his clothes, and stole a 2016 blue Ford Escape.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Eldredge for his involvement in crimes committed in Monroe County.