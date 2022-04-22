ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Wood County fugitive apprehended in Michigan

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXzN8_0fH4rQMb00

MONROE — A fugitive who escaped police custody in Wood County in early April has been arrested in Michigan.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, Christopher Michael Eldredge was arrested around 3 a.m. Friday morning during a routine traffic stop while he was driving a U-Haul rental vehicle on North Dixie Highway and I-75 in Frenchtown Township. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Monroe County jail pending extradition to Ohio on escape charges.

On April 9, Eldredge escaped police custody in Wood County while he was being held for disposition of multiple misdemeanor charges.

He was believed to have been spotted five days later in Monroe County, where he apparently entered a business at an industrial park and stole a vehicle from the parking lot. At the time the Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported that in the early morning hours a man who was acting suspiciously had entered the vestibule of a business located at an industrial park at Sterns Road and Crabb Road in Bedford Township where he apparently entered the break room, changed his clothes, and stole a 2016 blue Ford Escape.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate Eldredge for his involvement in crimes committed in Monroe County.

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Remains of Michigan man missing for 22 years identified

The remains of a Michigan man missing since 2000 have been identified more than two decades later. The body of Ronald Wayne Jager, of Fruitland Township, was identified in April, the Michigan State Police said. His remains were discovered in 2014 at a beach. A jogger in Ganges Township spotted...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Bedford Township, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Wood County, OH
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox News

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#County Jail#Christopher Michael#Ford Escape
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
The Flint Journal

Man dead, teen shot by intruder at Michigan home

DETROIT – A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is hospitalized after an intruder shot them in a Detroit home on Friday, April 15, WDIV Local 4 reports. The break-in and shooting happened at a home on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier Street and Gratiot Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, the report said. Police believe the suspect fled in a blue Chevy Malibu.
DETROIT, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy