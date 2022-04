TAOPI -- The National Weather Service in LaCrosse has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Tuesday night. They confirmed three more in Iowa. The tornado in Taopi was an EF-2 with maximum winds of 130 miles an hour. It was 7.3 miles long and 250 yards wide. The tornado was on the ground from 10:44 p.m. until 10:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

TAOPI, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO