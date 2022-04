It turns out that 2014 was a great time to build a pro-football stadium, if you're into that kind of thing.Driving the news: Leaders in Tennessee discovered recently that fixing up Nashville's Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, would cost double the initial estimate of $600 million, as Axios Nashville has reported.Just last week, the Tennessee Legislature approved $500 million in bonds to go toward building a new stadium, which is estimated to cost around $2 billion. Flashback: Construction of U.S. Bank Stadium ran from 2014 through 2017 and ended up costing $1.1 billion. About $500 million came from city...

