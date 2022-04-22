ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European banks’ buyback boom faces bad-debt risks

By Liam Proud
Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - European bank investors started 2022 expecting a new era of bumper payouts. Their hopes may be scuppered as the Ukraine war has raised the chances of a recession. Big lenders, like Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), may have to focus on rebuilding buffers against loan defaults, which are slimmer than before the pandemic, especially since governments have less room to support the economy.

Granted, there are bright spots. Money-market prices imply the European Central Bank will lift interest rates above zero this year, while the Bank of England has already hiked three times. That boosts banks’ revenue. The average net interest margin for the 10 biggest UK and euro zone banks will rise to 1.56% this year and 1.62% next, compared with 1.52% in 2021, using analysts’ estimates from Refinitiv.

Meanwhile the combined effects of pandemic-era payout restrictions and a quick economic recovery have left banks with plenty of spare capital. They have promised to return much of that to shareholders. Bank of America analysts in February estimated that European lenders would hand almost 90 billion euros to investors through dividends and share buybacks this year and a further 70 billion euros in 2023, compared with pre-pandemic levels of roughly 60 billion euros.

That may now be a stretch. Rising energy prices and continued supply-chain blockages are crimping growth: the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its 2022 euro zone GDP growth forecast to 2.8%, from 3.9% in January. Higher energy bills and rising interest rates make it harder for households and small businesses to service their debts. And a recession is likely if Russian gas stops flowing to the region.

Banks have relatively slim bad-debt reserves to guard against such a scenario. The 10 biggest European and UK lenders by assets collectively held 115 billion euros of provisions for credit losses at the end of 2021, equivalent to 1.7% of their combined loans. That compares with 2% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2019. Banks may have to top up those protective buffers if the economy takes a dive, eating into profits. All the more so since governments and central banks have less scope to step in with fiscal stimulus or rate cuts, respectively. Public debt has soared in the last couple of years and inflation is at its highest in decades in many major developed economies.

Banks are undoubtedly in a better position now than in early 2020. But hopes of a payout bonanza are increasingly hard to square with a deteriorating economy.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- HSBC, UBS and Banco Santander are scheduled to release their first-quarter financial results on April 26, kicking off the earnings season for major European banks.

- The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index is down 16% from its 2022 peak on Feb. 10, compared with a 3% fall for the STOXX Europe 600 Index over the same period.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

