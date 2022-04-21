Student art exhibit in downtown CR

More Too Life, a local non-profit, is partnering with renowned Sarasota artist, Marie Thérèse Lacroix, to explore how art can impact the healing of victims of human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. During the month of March, Marie T will be working with a select...
The wine and food sampling event will be held on Friday, July 22, from 7-11 p.m. You can now purchase Early Bird General Admission and Reserve Room Tasting tickets. There are currently a limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets at a discounted price of $65. When those sell out, general admission ticket prices will go up to $75.
The office of Congressman August Pfluger is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is an opportunity for local artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the nation.
Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/raising-creative-minds-10-amazing-benefits-of-art-for-children/. Consider the scribbled art you see hanging on your fridge. The tiny hands that created those stick figures and paint splotches gained far more from that creation than the joy of seeing the art displayed. Art is broad in style and expression, but it’s just as vast in the benefits it can provide to your child. Read on to learn the ten benefits of art for children.
