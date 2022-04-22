ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Indian slums ‘covered up with white cloth’ during Boris Johnson’s visit

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Large white sheets appear to have been used to cover up the view of slum housing along the route taken by Boris Johnson during his visit to Gujarat, India, on Thursday.

A number of videos and images posted on social media by local journalists appear to show white sheets lining the roadside near the former home of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad, which was visited by the UK prime minister on the first day of his India tour .

Later that day other images showed the sheets being taken down from their large metal frames, once again revealing the view of slum housing behind.

There is no official confirmation that the Gujarat government, led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made these arrangements for Mr Johnson’s visit, and both state and city officials The Independent spoke to said they were not aware of any plan to obscure the view of slums.

One video, shared online by filmmaker Vinod Kapri and purportedly recorded on Thursday in Ahmedabad, shows white cloth blocking the view on the side of the road as normal traffic continues in the busy city.

Addressing Mr Modi, who hails from Gujarat and has increasingly offered the state as a stopover for visiting foreign dignitaries in recent years, Kapri wrote: “You were the chief minister of Gujarat for 12 years. For 8 years you are the prime minister of the country @narendramodi. Still, what is it that you are ashamed to show @BorisJohnson ?”

One later video, posted on Thursday evening by a journalist named Umashankar Singh who works with news channel NDTV, shows the white sheets being taken down from their scaffolding, revealing shacks and parked scooters behind.

“Curtains come off as Johnson leaves,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday after the prime minister had left for Delhi for his talks with Mr Modi on Friday .

Mr Johnson had landed in India’s western province of Gujarat at 10.30am local time on Thursday and was received by chief minister Bhupendra Patel. His itinerary in Ahmedabad included the visit to the famous Sabarmati Ashram, the old home of Mahatma Gandhi , where he posed sitting with Gandhi’s famous charkha (spinning wheel).

In his opening remarks to Mr Modi during his ceremonial reception in Delhi on Friday morning, Mr Johnson commented on how much he had enjoyed the “fantastic welcome” in Gujarat and said he “wouldn’t necessarily get that ... everywhere in the world”.

Mr Johnson’s visit to India came amid calls for his resignation back home , after he was fined by the police for breaching his own Covid lockdown rules.

This isn’t the first time steps have been taken to block slums from view during a visit by a foreign dignitary to Ahmedabad. When then-US president Donald Trump visited Gujarat in early 2020 for a stadium event alongside Mr Modi dubbed the “Namaste Trump” rally, Ahmedabad’s municipal corporation built a four-foot-high wall to obscure a stretch of slums on the American leader’s route through the city.

Mr Johnson’s own India visit had already been mired in controversy after he visited a JCB factory , one day after the same company’s equipment was used to demolish houses of mostly poor Muslims in the North Delhi locality of Jahangirpur, an area that has seen back-to-back incidents of religious violence over the last weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson is 'ready to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol' as he prepares for a fresh clash with Brussels over the post-Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is getting ready for a fresh clash with Brussels as he prepares to tear up the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. Sources confirmed yesterday that ministers were drawing up laws allowing them to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, which has been blamed for driving a wedge between the province and the rest of the UK.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinod Kapri
Person
Mahatma Gandhi
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Boris Johnson's India visit takes place against partygate backdrop

Boris Johnson has barrelled into Gujarat, the first British prime minister to visit the western Indian state, and the first stop on a frenetic two-day trip. Why Gujurat? Because a large number of Gujuratis live in the UK and it's the home state of India's PM Narendra Modi. On the...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Moldova Protests to Russia Over Comments by Top Military Commander

(Reuters) - The Moldovan foreign ministry said it had summoned Moscow's ambassador on Friday to express "deep concern" about comments by a top military commander, who suggested the country's Russian-speaking population was being oppressed. "These statements are unfounded," the foreign ministry said on its website. "Moldova ... is a neutral...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Ethiopians queue up to volunteer for Russia's fight in Ukraine

ADDIS ABABA, April 21 (Reuters) - The queues formed early each morning outside the Russian embassy in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Drawn by rumours on social media, young men and old, many with their military records in hand, arrived with hopes of fighting for Russia in Ukraine. What began as...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Cloth#Government Of India#Gujarat#Bharatiya Janata Party
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
UPI News

Violence erupts ahead of Modi visit to contested Jammu and Kashmir

April 23 (UPI) -- Violence has erupted near an Indian army base in Jammu ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the disputed Kashmir region on Sunday, reports said. Modi is expected to hold his first public rally in Kashmir since 2019, when the government revoked the disputed...
INDIA
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Boris Johnson in India: flying into trouble

By attending the inauguration of a new JCB factory in Gujarat on Thursday, Boris Johnson might have thought he was leaving his troubles behind in Westminster. What harm was there in going in to bat for a successful British business owned by a big Tory donor? Plenty, it transpires. Mr Johnson walked into a major human rights controversy over the use of JCB’s bulldozers in flattening Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi and in states run by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Vice

‘I Will Not Leave’: Muslim Journalist Defies Modi’s Escalating Clampdown

Press freedoms have been shrinking exponentially in recent years in the world’s largest democracy under Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. But no one’s felt it more than India’s Muslims and other minorities—and the journalists reporting on them, like 37-year-old Rana Ayyub. Perhaps the country’s most...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Blasts Tear Through State Security HQ in Moldova's Breakaway Region - TV

CHISINAU (Reuters) -A series of blasts tore through the ministry of state security in the capital of Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria, the TSV television station reported. The station showed the windows and doors of the building in Tiraspol blown out. Fire crews were shown at the scene. Officials from...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says military drills planned with Vietnam

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. As fighting rages across Ukraine, Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold a joint military training exercise, Russian state media reported Tuesday, a move that analysts described as “inappropriate” and likely to “raise eyebrows” in the rest of the region.
MILITARY
The Independent

India’s heat wave compared to start of climate disaster novel

India and Pakistan are bracing for a potentially “deadly” heat wave that people are comparing to a hit climate fiction novel in which millions in India die leaving the nation reelingAn unusually early heat wave has already brought extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest this month, while the country recording the hottest March on record, according to local reports. Now, further extreme heat is forecast to hit parts of the country, as well as Pakistan later this week.“Unfortunately for Indians and Pakistanis the extreme heat is not over and it will just get worse in few days,”...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

China’s Xi urges talks to settle disputes, opposes sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday said his government supports talks to resolve international disputes and opposes “wanton use” of sanctions. Xi’s remarks confirm that China is sticking to its stance of refusing to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine despite the conflict’s toll on the Ukrainian population and global security.
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy