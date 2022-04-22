ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Arrests made after XR blocks printers for US newspapers including NYT on Earth Day

By Louise Boyle and Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CB0B2_0fH4W64d00

Climate activists kicked off Earth Day by blocking the printing presses of major US newspapers , including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

The New York City chapter of Extinction Rebellion (XR) disrupted the operations of The New York Times Company, News Corp and Gannet with the intention of targeting the Times and the Journal print runs, along with USA Today.

“The purpose of today’s newspaper blockade is to draw the public’s attention to how mass media corporations like News Corp, The New York Times Company, and Gannet are failing to cover the climate emergency with the frequency it deserves, in some cases prioritizing the entertainment of subscribers,” Extinction Rebellion said, in a statement.

The protest ended at 6.30am (EST) with 15 people arrested, Exctinction Rebellion NYC told The Independent.

Other protests took place around the world on Earth Day, marked annually on 22nd April, including demonstrations against continued use of Russian fossil fuels in Europe.

In the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which has been under missile strikes from Russian forces, protestors demonstrated with signs that said “embargo now,” Reuters reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ0ws_0fH4W64d00

In Brussels, Warsaw and Berlin, protesters showed up at German government offices and embassy building. The country has not been in favor of an embargo of Russian oil and gas, Reuters notes.

Greta Thunberg tweeted a photo of herself on Friday with fellow protesters on their weekly school strike to draw attention to the climate crisis.

“This is not a “happy earth day”. It never has been,” Ms Thunberg tweeted. “#EarthDay has turned into an opportunity for people in power to post their “love” for the planet, while at the same time destroying it at maximum speed.”

Protestors in Bogota demonstrated against fracking projects planned in Colombia, AP reports . And in the Philippines, a climate group posted videos of people marching through the streets of Manila holding mock-ups of gravestones that said “1.5C is Dead”

In Washington DC, the local chapter of XR unfurled a huge banner reading “No New Fossil Fuels” and set off flares at the offices of DC Mayor Muriel Bower and the city council.

The World Health Organisation has called for fossil fuels to “stay in the ground” to prevent air pollution, noting how the climate crisis exacerbates human health burdens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiPuN_0fH4W64d00

The climate crisis is now front and center of many events. In the past year, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s most authoritative body on climate science, warned that global greenhouse gas emissions must start to decline by 2025, at the latest to prevent even more destructive impacts.

In London, XR activists protested at the London office of asset management firm Vanguard, pushing for an immediate halt to European imports of Russian oil and gas, and an end to building fossil fuel infrastructure.

Dozens of masked protesters lit flares which billowed pink smoke and set up deck chairs outside the company, holding signs reading “Vanguard, don’t sink our future”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FIMr_0fH4W64d00

XR’s Money Rebellion arm called on Vanguard to “stop pouring money into industries driving human rights abuses and start using your massive shareholdings to push for global climate action”.

A spokesperson for Vanguard said: “We consider climate change to be a fundamental risk to many companies and their shareholders’ long-term financial success.”

Separately, UK activists from group, Green New Deal, shared footage of their campaigners ambushing the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, as he walked to his car asking why he “supports new gas and oil licenses”.

Mr Kwarteng did not respond but hours later welcomed BP’s announcement to develop the Murlach field oil and gas in the North Sea.

Earth Day 2022’s focus is “Invest in our Planet” - encouraging individuals, businesses and world leaders to invest and switch to greener technologies and practices. The event started in 1970 in an attempt to replicate the anti-war movement for environmental causes.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Twitter bans ads contradicting science on climate change

Twitter said Friday that it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. Citing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) latest report, the social media giant said that to better serve conversations about the issue, they would work to combat misinformation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Earth Day 2022 - live: Global protests staged as WHO says keep fossil fuels in ground

Global protests are taking place to mark Earth Day, a global event to celebrate and mobilise in support of protecting the environment. This has included a blockade by Extinction Rebellion members at a printing works for major US newspapers - including The New York Times and Wall Street Journal - in a protest against media climate coverage. The group said 15 activists were arrested. Other rallies are taking place across the US and the world, including planned demonstrations against Russian fossil fuels in Europe.Many other events are being held across the globe to celebrate the 52nd annual event for...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Corp#Newspapers#Printers#Greenhouse Gas#Nyt#Protest#The Wall Street Journal#Gannet#Usa Today#Exctinction Rebellion Nyc#Russian#Reuters#German
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Siberian wildfires burning unchecked because Russian military units which usually fight them are at war

Wildfires have been left burning unchecked in Siberia because the Russian miliary units that usually deal with them have been relocated to fight in Ukraine.Vast blazes have become an increasingly common occurrence in the region from spring to autumn.Because they release huge quantities of carbon dioxide into the Arctic atmosphere, they are a major cause of climate change concern. Scientists have repeatedly said they need putting out as soon as possible. But this year several of the fires are said to have been left burning because many of the military units which are responsible for tackling them have been...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

619K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy