New Brunswick, NJ

Five big questions for Rutgers football ahead of the ‘Spring Game’

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Heading into a third season of a rather dramatic rebuild, Rutgers football’s annual end to spring practice carries significance beyond just being a glorified exhibition. For head coach Greg Schiano, a young roster and some dramatic roster turnover over the last few months will play itself out in Friday’s “Spring Game.”

There is no denying that the roster inherited by Schiano was simply one that couldn’t compete at the Big Ten level. As such, Schiano has had to recruit heavily (a top 30 class in 2022) and utilize the transfer portal.

That, combined with some significant changes to the coaching staff has Rutgers football in a bit of a transition this offseason. Not a dramatic overhaul by any stretch, but there are still a lot of changes.

So the spring schedule has been a time of not just development but also building some continuity. Lots of new pieces are emerging for Rutgers, both in terms of the natural progression of roster development and player growth but also via the transfer portal.

Then there is the assimilation of several new assistant coaches into the group and Rutgers football has gone through a number of changes over the past four months.

What are the major themes for Rutgers football heading into Friday night’s spring game? Five major questions to keep an eye out for in the annual “Srping Game.”

Will the Week 1 starter step up on Friday night?

There is a quarterback competition for Rutgers football, and it will be intriguing to see how it plays out on Friday night at SHI Stadium. But make no mistakes about it, this competition can't and won't be won or lost this Friday. Incumbent starter Noah Vedral has been steady since transferring from Nebraska two years ago. And while Vedral is a super senior and proven, his ceiling is certainly limited in terms of future growth. Now, behind a better offensive line, Vedral should show better. And there is better talent at wide receiver this year, also a positive for showcasing Vedral's skillset. More on that coming... But of course, it is the youth movement headlined by freshman Gavin Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, and Evan Simon. Friday will be Wimsatt's first opportunity to throw a pass in front of the home crowd and the anticipation level will be high. In his four appearances last year, Wimsatt showed some flashes with some subtle reminders that he did enroll early and should still have been a senior in high school. And Simon is no slouch, performing well in limited duty last season. The hope is that Wimsatt and Simon will be able to show stability in the pocket and make sound decisions.

The offensive line...from new talent to a new coach. Will it be better?

The offensive line projects three new starters coming in via the transfer portal this season, a much-needed injection of talent and size to a unit that lacked both a season ago. And with Augie Hoffman moving from running backs coach to the offensive line, the hope is that the unit can take a step forward this spring. Gelling will be a big deal for the unit as will simply showing a competent level at the Big Ten standard. That hasn't happened consistently along the offensive line since Rutgers joined the conference in 2014. It has happened in sports, for sure, but not on a weekly basis. If the offensive line, the weakest unit on the team last year, can take a step forward (or two), then Rutgers should have a functioning offense this year. Something that hasn't been said around these parts in quite a long time.

Will Max Melton emerge as a star?

He received accolades from his brother recently, but Max Melton is going to step into the spotlight this year with the potential to be an elite Big Ten cornerback. Melton has the size and length of a dominant cornerback at the college level. He also possesses strong instincts, good footwork and sound positional coaching that could make him a player on Sundays. Now after a season that was a bit up-and-down in 2021, Melton will be called upon to take a big step forward in a secondary that could well be one of the strengths of this Rutgers team. He could be the next great defensive back developed by Schiano at Rutgers.

Who is playing at linebacker?

Losing Olakunle Fatukas, Tyreek-Maddox-Williams and Drew Singleton absolutely decimated the breadth and depth of the linebacker position for Rutgers football. Factor in the spring injury suffered by four-star linebacker Moses Walker and there are a lot of questions here for the Scarlet Knights. No positional group has more question marks for Rutgers than linebacker. A transfer is likely to come this summer with the hope that adding a veteran can offset the losses from graduation and injury.

Will the transfer wide receivers transform the offense?

One of the biggest storylines of the spring hasn't really gotten the headlines it deserves. But the addition of two transfer portal wide receivers in Taj Harris (Syracuse) and Sean Ryan (West Virginia) are big additions to the Scarlet Knights offense. Rutgers lacked size and explosiveness at wide receiver last year. With the graduation of Bo Melton, Rutgers lost their most productive player and a true playmaker. The return of Aron Cruickshank from a season-ending injury will help the offense for sure, but the addition of Harris and Ryan will also be big additions. If Harris, a likely NFL Draft pick next year, can get some separation, it will go a long way towards helping whoever is at quarterback be productive.







