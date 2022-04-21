Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Return From Deployment
HASTINGS -- Another group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers has returned home after serving a tour in Kuwait. Approximately 150...mix949.com
HASTINGS -- Another group of Minnesota National Guard soldiers has returned home after serving a tour in Kuwait. Approximately 150...mix949.com
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0