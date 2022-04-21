ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Boys JV Tennis Defeats Bishop Miege

Cover picture for the articleThe JV boys tennis team defeated Bishop Miege on Tuesday, April 19. The team played 6...

McPherson Sentinel

Bullpup soccer caps grueling week with tight battle against No. 1 Miege

MCPHERSON – The entire McPherson High School girls soccer season has been built on high expectations from the beginning of the season. Recently, however, their season has been built on perseverance and grit as McPherson completed a grueling stretch where they competed in three games in four days, coming out of the battles with a 1-1-1 record.
MCPHERSON, KS
Laclede Record

Lebanon drops matches to New Covenant and Bolivar

According to head coach Ron Crowell, the Lebanon High School tennis team has been fighting hard but fell to New Covenant and Bolivar during matches this week. The ‘Jackets (4-9 overall) lost to New Covenant on Monday afternoon, 8-1. Lebanon got a No. 2 doubles win from Hayden Starnes and Dathon Durbin over Elijah Davis and Jackson O’Dell, 8-5. In their singles matches, LHS was swept with Devin Blackburn, Durbin, and Starnes all keeping their games relatively close, losing 8-4. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
JC Post

Lady Jay rallies against Hayden fall just short

Hayden swept Junction City in softball 15-3 and 11-8 in eight innings Friday night at Cleary Field. In the second game the Lady Jays put a pair of impressive rallies together late in the game before losing the extra-inning contest. Junction City trailed 8-4 in the sixth running but scored four runs to tie the game. Gracie Erichsen hit a double, knocking in two of the four runs and then slid home safe later in the inning to tie the score 8-8.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Blue Jay baseball loses at Hayden

Junction City came up on the short end of a doubleheader at Hayden on Friday. The Blue Jays ( 7-7 ) lost to the Wildcats by the scores of 7-3 and 6-5 in eight innings. Junction City will play a doubleheader at Manhattan next Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf holds 15-shot lead at MIAA Championship

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team has a 15-stroke lead heading into the final day of the 2022 MIAA Championships in Newton, Kan. The 11-team, three-day tournament began Thursday at the par 72 Sand Creek Station Golf Course (5,960 yards). The tourney winner automatically...
KEARNEY, NE
WIBW

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional. Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.
TOPEKA, KS

