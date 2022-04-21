Gallery: Boys JV Tennis Defeats Bishop Miege

According to head coach Ron Crowell, the Lebanon High School tennis team has been fighting hard but fell to New Covenant and Bolivar during matches this week. The ‘Jackets (4-9 overall) lost to New Covenant on Monday afternoon, 8-1. Lebanon got a No. 2 doubles win from Hayden Starnes and Dathon Durbin over Elijah Davis and Jackson O’Dell, 8-5. In their singles matches, LHS was swept with Devin Blackburn, Durbin, and Starnes all keeping their games relatively close, losing 8-4. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO