Technology Paving the Way to a Better Life for All

(BPT) - Today, technology plays a pivotal role in the way people work, play, learn and live. To ensure that everyone, regardless of age, disability or lifestyle, can reap the benefits of the latest advancements, leading tech companies are developing new solutions to make their sophisticated products more accessible....

Related
ZDNet

The 'Ops' concept takes hold in enterprise technology shops, but so do new headaches

DevOps -- which fosters greater collaboration and automation in software delivery -- is only the beginning of a new phase of technology management. Now, we are seeing many spinoffs -- DataOps, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), ModelOps -- and other Ops that seek to add speed, reliability, and collaboration to the delivery of software and data across enterprise channels. There is even a DataOps Manifesto, which bears a striking resemblance to the Agile Manifesto crafted back in 2001.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Amazon launches $1 billion fund to make workers' lives less miserable and fix the supply chain

Amazon has launched a new $1 billion fund to invest in companies that will make delivery faster, further automate warehouses and, ideally, improve worker safety. The new fund's first round of investment includes Modjoul, a wearable safety technology company that's main product is a belt that gathers biomechanical data on workers and is intended to reduce musculoskeletal injuries for warehouse workers. In addition, Amazon used the fund to invest in several robotics companies that make walking robots, robotic arms and other automated technologies for warehouses.
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Get More Than 15 Hours of Big Data Training for $25

How will artificial intelligence affect our world over the next decade? How can social media companies combat the rising tide of misinformation? What can governments do to keep up with the next wave of cyberthreats? These are all challenging questions, but their answers will likely share one common factor: big data.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#A Better Life#Software Design#Smart Devices#Smart Tvs#Bpt#Universal Design#Sidekick#Lg
MyTexasDaily

ThinQ Lab. 3 - Go Green on Earth Day with Smart Home Technology

(BPT) - Eco-Living Made Easier with Smart Home Technology. With Earth Day just around the corner, what better time to get serious about going green? Taking the first steps doesn’t have to be difficult as today’s smart home tech can help kickstart your journey to sustainability by providing an effortless way to shrink household energy and water use.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Major Aspects of Software Cost Estimation

Software engineering is at the lead of the services that use outsourcing and outside contractors. The global contract value of the IT outsourcing market (2000-2019 years) is $63.5 billion to $159.1 billion. estimation of your software product development plays a crucial role in your business planning and you should choose an agency or contractor with the right approach for estimation of a software project. For making an accurate estimation it is necessary to have proper documentation, and specified requirements for the project. The accuracy of the estimation is in direct ratio to the quantity and quality of the information.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
TechCrunch

Better learning through ‘complex dough-manipulation’

I say “fairly” here because there are still complications. There’s really no such thing as easy when it comes to building robots that can execute variations on a task at a large scale. Here it’s the dough that presents the problem. Turning a soft and malleable ball of dough into a pizza crust is one of those things humans have figured out how to do efficiently, but it still proves difficult for robot workers.
ENGINEERING
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Top tips for staying secure while working from home

The changing demands of workers and industries throughout the pandemic has resulted in businesses across EMEA continuing to explore new methods of hybrid working. One globally recognized benefit of the shift to this model is that many of us can now enjoy a much healthier work/life balance. But despite an increase in awareness around cybersecurity, many organizations have fallen victim to cybersecurity attacks and have struggled to protect remote workers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Webinar: Improving Health Equity and Access Through Telehealth and New Technologies

While telehealth reflects the power of technology to transform healthcare delivery in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, nutrition counseling, and preventive and chronic care, achieving health equity remains a challenge. Insufficient broadband coverage, language barriers and a lack of access to devices, private spaces and accessibility options for people with disabilities are just some of the obstacles for patients. Providers, too, must address questions like how best to use these evolving technologies, preserve patient privacy, improve interoperability (patient data sharing) between providers, set payment structures and effectively integrate telehealth into workflow and electronic health records. Our panel of experts will look at how health systems can tackle these challenges effectively to tap the potential of telehealth and virtual platforms to improve care delivery to traditionally underserved populations.
HEALTH
MyTexasDaily

High-impact green upgrades transform your home and save money

(BPT) - Improving your property, increasing its value and cutting down on costs are common goals for homeowners. So naturally, investing in features that are better for the environment is, by extension, good for the wallet because it reduces the costs of utilities in the long run. However, it can be difficult to know which home improvements can make the biggest impact on the comfort and value of your home — and the planet.
HOME & GARDEN
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DataCore Software and Atempo Combine Forces in New Active Archive Solution

The joint solution enables customers to cost-effectively store and protect large volumes of data for long-term retention and rapid recall while off-loading primary storage assets. LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataCore Software, the authority on software-defined storage, and Atempo, Data Protection and Data Management independent software vendor, are...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Cloud computing has all the momentum, but we still live in an on-premises world for now

With all the analyst, press and conference talk about the ascendency of cloud, one can be forgiven for assuming that the entire world is now running on AWS, Azure or Google Cloud and other providers. However, at this stage, only seven percent of enterprises are truly all-cloud. This number is likely to more than double over the next two years, but still represents the minority of enterprises.
COMPUTERS
