Duo Nabbed In Area With Loaded Shotgun, Child In Vehicle, Police Say

Two men are facing criminal charges after they were allegedly caught with a loaded shotgun in their car in the area, police said.

Dutchess County residents Christopher Craft Sr., age 55, and Jeremy Craft, age 32, both of Rhinebeck, were arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday, April 20, in Hyde Park.

New York State Police said troopers initially stopped their van on State Route 9 for “numerous violations” before finding the loaded Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun inside.

Both men had prior criminal convictions that barred them from possessing a firearm, police said.

Troopers also found a child in the vehicle who was not restrained, they said.

Both men were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

Christopher Craft was also charged with obstruction of governmental administration after troopers said he refused to comply with lawful orders.

Both men were arraigned in Hyde Park Court and released on their own recognizance. They’re due back in court Monday, May 9.

