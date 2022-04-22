ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

MCC and JSU sign academic partnership

By Tynisha Jackson
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major partnership between Meridian Community College and Jackson State is now official, benefiting students seeking a four-year degree. MCC and Jackson State signed an Academic Articulation Agreement during a ceremony Thursday in Meridian. Through the agreement, students can further their education...

