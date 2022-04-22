ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Tense three hours before ‘all clear’ given, reopening North River Street and King’s College

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Police have shut down several streets in Wilkes-Barre Friday morning. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Reports of an armed gunman inside a large apartment building on North River Street were unfounded, reopening the busy thoroughfare and ending a three hour lockdown of certain buildings at King’s College on Friday.

City police responded to 91 N. River St. on a complaint a man armed with an automatic-type rifle was inside threatening himself and others at about 9 a.m.

A small team of officers surrounded the building that eventually grew to more than 50 law enforcement officers, including members of the state police and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Most of the officers and agents wore body armor and armed with assault rifles.

A drone was launched and remained airborne maneuvering to the front of the apartment building’s windows.

An officer used a public address system advising those inside to exit the building with their arms above their heads.

Pierre Manchant, a sophomore student at King’s College majoring in criminal justice, was one of the first to leave the building.

“I woke up, saw police pull up and they started yelling to come out with my arms up,” Manchant said. “They said there was a guy inside up on the third floor with a gun.”

As Manchant left out the front door, an officer yelled to him, “You’re not in trouble, keep your arms up.”

Manchant was searched and sat on a curb behind a police sport utility vehicle.

Manchant said there are many apartment units inside the building.

About 30 minutes after Manchant left the building, three females were seen exiting with their arms above their heads and led away.

In the early minutes of the emergency, King’s College sent a text alert to students and faculty.

“Serious incident (near-by the King’s College Campus). The King’s College Department of Campus Safety and Security Administration would like to inform you of an active and serious incident that is currently on-going near the King’s College campus. AVOID the area of at this time. NORTH RIVER STREET AT WEST UNION STREET. Members of the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department are currently on scene and a police investigation is currently underway. There are no specific details at this time. MCGOWAN SCHOOL FOR BUSINESS IS CURRENTLY BEING LOCKED DOWN. SHELTER IN PLACE,” the text alert stated.

Agents with the FBI arrived and briefly met outside the William G. McGowan School of Business building located at West Union and North River streets. They were seen walking behind the building and observed entering a building behind 91 N. River St.

About 20 minutes later, the all clear was given.

No one was found inside, a city police officer said.

During the duration of the police emergency, North River Street was closed from Market to Jackson streets, and West Union Street was closed.

Several residents of nearby apartment buildings said they were told to shelter in place.

Once the scene was cleared of danger, North River and West Union streets reopened.

Afterwards, King’s College released a statement indicating classes were suspended in the McGowan School of Business building.

“The College was debriefed by local law enforcement on scene who had indicated there was no reason to lock down the entire campus as the incident was contained, and campus was deemed safe,” the statement read.

Classes remained in session in other buildings and classes resumed in McGowan at 1:25 p.m.

