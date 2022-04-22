ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck Dock specs updated with Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.1

Valve has this week updated the specifications page for its upcoming and highly anticipated Steam Deck Docking Station designed to enable you to easily connect your handheld games console to your large screen TV. Unfortunately the Steam Deck had to launch without its official Docking Station but now Valve has revealed it has updated the slower USB 2.0 ports to USB 3.1 ports. Providing three in total.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

How to check Android battery health

Battery health is an important indicator of how your smartphone’s battery may perform, this guide is designed to help you check your Android battery health on your device. There are a number of different ways that you can check the battery health on your Android device, the methods are the same for the majority of devices, although they may be slightly different for some models.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus review: A reliable, durable, portable SSD

CalDigit makes amazing accessories for Mac and iPad, recently releasing a line of Thunderbolt 4 accessories including the TS4 dock and the Element hub. While they make headlines for their docks, they also offer several storage solutions. The CalDigit Tuff Nano has been around for a few years, and now the CalDigit Tuff Nano Plus joins the lineup.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Save $75 Off 1TB SanDisk Ultra MicroSD Card

Great things sometimes come in tiny packages. And with so many advancements in the memory card market, you can often get much more storage for less than you'd have paid a few years ago. This SanDisk Ultra microSD card features 1TB of storage, giving you plenty of room for photos, full HD videos and more. It also comes with an adapter. Normally listed for $200, you can save $75 off this memory card at Amazon right now, bringing the price to $125.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to backup an Android Phone

It is important to backup your Android phone to ensure that all of your important data and information is saved. Once your device is backed up you can use the backup to restore your device or to move your information to a new device, although this may vary by manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Razer Leviathan V2 Review

Traditional computer speakers tend to take up a lot of desk space and seldom match the style of your gaming peripherals. That’s why the sleek and compact Razer Leviathan soundbar earned high marks when we reviewed it seven years ago, for coupling powerful under-monitor sound with a subwoofer to really let your games boom. The Razer Leviathan V2 ($249.99) offers the same 2.1-channel audio experience, while adding several improvements like RGB lighting, enhanced audio components, and Razer Chroma compatibility. Unfortunately, Razer removed the 3.5mm and optical audio inputs, which prevents the soundbar from realistically being used anywhere other than underneath your monitor. That drawback aside, the Leviathan V2 is still a strong option for enhancing your gaming audio that costs much less than its closest competitor, LG’s UltraGear GP9 ($499.99).
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Apple Studio Display Review

USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. Released alongside the Mac Studio, Apple's new $1,599.99 Studio Display is a 5K (5,120-by-2,880-pixel) 27-inch companion panel. And the latest monitor release from the Cupertino hardware giant is nothing if not on-brand. As content creation becomes a larger focus of the product portfolio of display stalwarts like Acer and Asus, the maker of the "original" content-creation computers can't help but somehow make the proposition of 3D modeling and pro video work sound like a task reserved only for the most precisely engineered devices. We don't live in a world where Garage Band is your only option for producing tunes on the go anymore, though. And display technologies like Fast IPS married high color accuracy and extreme refresh-rate performance into one panel a while ago.
ELECTRONICS

