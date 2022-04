A junior college baseball pitcher in Texas is off the team after he tackled an opposing team's batter as he rounded the bases after hitting a home run, the coach said Thursday. Weatherford College head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot said the player is "no longer on the team."The incident sparked a brawl that was captured on video.Online video of the play showed North Central Texas College's Josh Phillips rounding third after his sixth-inning home run, only to have Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward charge off the mound and level him with a violent blow to the midsection. Several players then charged...

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO