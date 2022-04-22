Navigate by the Word of God

Rick Stanfield I Can and I Will

I was driving through Georgia a few weeks ago and it was 9 o’clock at night, dark and I had no idea where I was at. I was at the complete mercy of my navigation system that was directing me on every turn I made. I thought, what in the world did we do before we had these modern marvels of technology? A voice spoke to me regarding the traffic ahead, and even what lane I needed to be in to make my next exit.

Then I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if we had this device to direct us through life? As I drove a little further, I looked down on my passenger seat and saw my Bible laying there. It came to me quick that God has provided us with the answers we need, and it’s all in that little book that was riding shotgun with me.

I’ve spoken regularly about my relationship with God, and although it’s not like the navigation system on my car, it’s similar. When I pray, I never hear a theatrical voice answering my questions, concerns, or expressions of gratitude for my blessings, but somehow the answers are clear.

During our travels, experiences, and simply living our lives, we are faced with choices that seam complicated, but if you listen to your internal navigation system, you’ll realize the answer is simple. That navigation system is God supplying us with all the paths we need to take, and even the lane changes we need to make to navigate troubles ahead, but we have to listen.

Although I may navigate my travels depending on GPS, I’ve decided to navigate my life depending on the Word of God. He is my Sheppard, and He’ll lead me to my destination. It may not be easy, but it will be right.

Live Happy!

Rick Stanfield is the author of “I Can and I Will,” and writes a regular faith column for the Bladen Journal.