Korn have released a new single from their current album Requiem, the album's closing track Worst Is On It's Way. Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis said of the track: “Right now everything is going good, but always in the back of my head I’m just waiting for that next bad thing to happen. I thought it was an amazing way to end the record because it's all about me battling the darkness and coming out on top, but life is a never-ending loop and there’s always more bullshit ahead!”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO