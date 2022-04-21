ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connections Café & Eatery To Open on April 27th in EPCOT

By Kambrea Pratt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are finally getting the quick service replacement for the Electric Umbrella next week at EPCOT. The Connections Café & Eatery will officially open on April 27th and will feature food “inspired by delicious cuisines from around the world.”. The Connections Café and Eatery will offer lunch...

