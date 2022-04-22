Khloé Kardashian Admitted She’s Afraid To Post Photos Of Herself And “Can’t Even Look” At Her Phone When She Does Because She’s Constantly Ridiculed For Her Apparent Photoshop Fails

Between her skincare line and music career, Jennifer Lopez undoubtedly has her hands full. And yet, the "Let's Get Loud" singer is like a glass of red wine – she gets better with age. Lopez lives a busy life, especially when she's involved in projects on opposite coasts. In order to ensure her busyness never hinders her physical health, Lopez adopted a "clean" lifestyle in which she omits common vices such as alcohol and smoking, she told Harper's Bazaar. As a star who's idolized for her youthfulness and beautiful complexion, Lopez believes steering clear of booze is one of the best ways to avoid damaging her skin, per her interview with Independent.ie. Applying sunscreen religiously helps, too, she added.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO