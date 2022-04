Join The Junior League of Tuscaloosa for Touch-A-Truck which is a free community event on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University Mall parking lot. Kids can explore trucks of all jobs, shapes, and sizes and this fun-filled family event. It will also feature bounce houses and activities for children of all ages. Also, food trucks will be on location as well. For more details log on to www.jltuscaloosa.org.

