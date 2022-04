HUNTSVILLE – The University of North Alabama beach volleyball team went 1-1 on the second day of the ASUN Conference Tournament on Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. The Lions fell to North Florida 5-0 before bouncing back to record a 5-0 win over Jacksonville. The split gives the Lions a 16-13 record on the season and guarantees the team a winning record for the second straight time in its four-year existence.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO