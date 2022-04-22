Red Carpet Romance! Photos of VPR’s Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Packing on the PDA

Can't keep their hands to themselves! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are constantly packing on the PDA while walking various red carpets.

In April 2022, the couple celebrated the Vanderpump A Paris restaurant grand opening, alongside some of their Bravo castmates, but couldn't keep their hands off each other while arriving at the event. Scheana showed of her personality in a hot pink dress paired with black shoes while Brock went for an all-white ensemble. The Australian leaned in to kiss his lady while the photographer snapped a pic.

Brock made his Vanderpump Rules debut alongside Scheana during the show's ninth season , following the birth of their baby girl,Summer Moon, in April 2021. The couple showed off their relationship , and July 2021 engagement, throughout the season.

“I met a couple of her friends then, and I was like, ‘Ugh, L.A. chicks, stay away from these girls.’ And then we just chatted,” Brock said of their relationship while appearing on Scheana’s “ Scheananigans ” podcast in November 2019. “The next day I figured out who she was because I didn’t know anything about her, so my mate told me her name, went on her social media. I was like, ‘Who is this chick? A million followers? Whatever.’ So then I slid into her DMs and then we hung out.”

Scheana and Brock haven't shied away from the cameras during their romance. In fact, they've even embraced showcasing their relationship on social media and, of course, reality TV. How have they kept the "spark" alive even after welcoming baby Summer into the world? Brock told Life & Style exclusively in November 2021 that you can't let "that flint die out."

"Don’t let that flint die out because once that flint dies out, there’s no sparking it back up for a while. So that’s my advice,” he said. Scheana, for her part, added, “But I too think you can keep the spark alive with more than just sex. You know, we’ve still done regular date nights."

She added, “And you know, just like, we’ll do a Monday night, is it’s like our night to watch TV with each other and just like little things to still be connected with one another . It doesn’t always have to be sexual to keep that spark totally alive."

Whatever they're doing, it's working! Scroll through the gallery to see Brock and Scheana's most romantic red carpet PDA moments.