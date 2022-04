Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am no runner, the only way that you would see me run is if I am being chased by someone. I never think of running as a fun activity let alone a relaxing one, however, there are many people out there that see running as either fun or relaxing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO