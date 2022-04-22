UPDATE: 1 Dead, 4 Injured In Crash Following Chase Of Stolen Car In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A fatal crash that followed the chase of a stolen vehicle blocked a portion of Montague Expressway in San Jose early Friday morning.

San Jose police said the collision involving two vehicles happened in the area of Montague and N. 1st St. in North San Jose. at around 1:19 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicated a 2014 Honda CRV with carrying four people was headed southbound on N. 1st St. and ran the red light at Montague, colliding with a 2022 Toyota sedan heading west on Montague with a green light, according to police.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said minutes before the crash, a sheriff’s sergeant had spotted the Honda which had been stolen in a recent carjacking in the area of N. 1st St. and Younger Ave. The Honda driver did not yield to a patrol vehicle and after a short pursuit the vehicle hit the Toyota sedan at Montague and N. 1st.

The adult male driver of the Honda sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three passengers, one adult male and two juvenile females, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The adult male driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down Montague Expressway in both directions. Hours later, the intersection was still closed and morning commute traffic was still being impacted as police conducted the investigation.

Police said it was the 27th fatal collision and the 29th traffic death of 2022.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.