ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ozark’s Jessica Frances Dukes Threw Final Script Across Room and Cried: ‘It’s an Emotional Roller-Coaster’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8qe0_0fH2YTXl00

Waterworks! Ozark’s Jessica Frances Dukes had quite the emotional reaction to reading the show’s final script — and she wants people to prepare themselves.

‘Ozark’ Cast: What They Look Like in Real Life

Read article

“I read the final scripts and I just threw the scripts across the room,” Dukes, 31, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly about her feelings toward the finale. “I tossed tables! I cried! It’s gonna be an emotional roller-coaster. So be ready.”

The actress, who plays Special Agent Maya Miller on the Netflix hit drama, expressed that she had overwhelming thoughts about how she wanted her character's story to end.

“It's just hard when you live with the character for so long. You have so many things that you want,” the New York native explained to Us . “You are like, ‘I have these five different endings that I want to happen.’ And those writers are just so brilliant. They gave me something more than I could have ever imagined with her. And I just I'm just honored.”

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller in 'Ozark.' Courtesy of Netflix

However, the NCIS alum is aware her character's choices don’t always go over well with the audience — including that decision to arrest cartel leader Navarro in part one of the Netflix thriller’s last season.

‘Ozark’ Season 4 Trailer Teases a Major Character's Death

Read article

“I knew everybody was gonna be pissed when I got the script,” Dukes admitted to Us . “I was reading and I was so in. And then I got there and I was like, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’ [Maya] just turned the whole thing upside down! I'm such a fan of the show too. So I was like, dang it, Maya.”

That surprising twist didn’t damper the New Amsterdam actress’ love for the show, however, and saying goodbye was her most difficult hurdle.

In an official behind-the-scenes video that Netflix released on April 14, The Good Wife alum could be seen getting sentimental about her last day on set.

“When they said we were videoing and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm so emotional,’ because it was such a huge experience. I can't imagine what it was like for the others for four or five and you know, years. For me it, it was just one of the best experiences ever,” she explained to Us .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XibF0_0fH2YTXl00
Jessica Frances Dukes Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

When it comes to working alongside the Ozark cast, the Jessica Jones alum could not say enough great things about series lead Jason Bateman , or the rest of the crew.

'Archive 81' Is the Latest Netflix Show Canceled After Only 1 Season

Read article

“[Jason’s] absolutely wonderful. I mean, dream come true,” she gushed to Us . “I didn't know what to expect coming in the room. I didn't know what type of people I was gonna be working with because these people are at the top of their game, and I walked in the room and I just felt like I was back at summer camp and there was there's Jason and I felt so welcomed. He is the leader of that charge. Like [he] really makes sure that everybody on set is taken care of and that awesome.”

She added: “Everyone was so wonderful, I learned so much. It came at the perfect point in my career. It was like Candyland, being on that show, and to say goodbye to it, was almost like saying goodbye to the show, but also that specific chapter that the show closed for me and my career. And I'm just so thankful.”

Part two of Ozark's final season airs on Netflix April 29.

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Ozark's Laura Linney on the Show's Finale, Committing to Her Health and Why She Won't Complain About Aging

Laura Linney’s versatility is wildly impressive, whether you know her best from Love Actually, The Truman Show, The Savages, John Adams or her PBS Masterpiece Classic introductions. “I never know which role a fan is going to recognize me for,” she says. Her most recent success: drifting to the dark side in Ozark, the tremendously popular Netflix drama series she stars in opposite Jason Bateman as a money-laundering couple caught up with a drug cartel. For Linney, 58, the show’s conclusion (the final seven episodes premiere April 29) is definitely bittersweet. “There’s a part of me that’s slightly broken-hearted because it means it’ll be over. Selfishly, I’m sad that I won’t be around those people anymore.”
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
extratv

Jason Bateman Talks ‘Ozark’ Bittersweet Ending

Four seasons of danger, drugs, and drama are coming to an end on “Ozark”!. “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer caught up with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Alfonso Herrera as they hit the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final seven episodes. Bateman was confident...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Bateman
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozark#The Room#So Emotional#Ncis
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Al Pacino’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—You Won’t Believe Who He’s Rumored To Be Dating Now!

Al Pacino has officially been pictured with his latest rumored new girlfriend. And the 81-year-old actor’s rumored new beau is following in the same footsteps as his past girlfriends – at least as far as her age is concerned, anyway – as she is more than 50 years his junior! The Godfather star’s 28-year-old new girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed fans, as the vice president of Lynda Obst Productions at Sony previously dated Rolling Stones singer, Sir Mick Jagger when she was 23 and he was 74! They reportedly dated for three years, before ending things in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

125K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy