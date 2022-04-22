ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge University study finds Anglo-Saxon kings were mostly vegetarian

Cover picture for the articleAnglo-Saxon kings were mostly vegetarian before the Vikings settled, according to new studies. Cambridge University researchers analysed more than 2,000 skeletons and found elites ate no more meat than other social groups. One study also suggested peasants occasionally hosted lavish meat feasts for their rulers. Researchers said the findings...

allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
InsideHook

Archaeologists Are Discovering New Details of Vikings’ Time in Britain

Delve deeply enough into the history of Britain and eventually, you’ll encounter Vikings. Thomas Williams’s book about the period, titled Viking Britain: A History, is an invaluable guide to this particular aspect of history. And if you watched the recent film The Dig, you may well have a sense of the thrill that can come from unearthing a previously-unimaginable part of the past.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Anglo-Saxon kings were mostly veggie but peasants treated them to huge barbecues, new study argues

Very few people in England ate large amounts of meat before the Vikings settled, and there is no evidence that elites ate more meat than other people, a major new bioarchaeological study suggests. Its sister study also argues that peasants occasionally hosted lavish meat feasts for their rulers. The findings overturn major assumptions about early medieval English history.
SCIENCE
