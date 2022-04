ESPN’s computer has its picks for the five best teams in college football next season. The FPI has the Ohio State Buckeyes in the top spot, which shouldn’t be a surprise to most fans. The Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the country heading into 2022 with CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all returning.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO