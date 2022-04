As we work our way through the official 30 visit list there were a couple of names that stood out. DaRon Bland, the corner out of Fresno State was not a name I have heard mentioned in draft circles often. If the Cowboys are doing their homework on him, so should we. Frankly, after watching his film I’m left with more questions than I was left with answers. Bland was a two-way player in high school and was named second team all-state medium school by Cal-Hi Sports as a senior. After high school he enrolled at Sacramento State before transferring to Fresno State in 2021, exercising his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

FRESNO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO