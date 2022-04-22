ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UA Alum, Daniel Nielsen Memorial Fundraiser Set for Sunday

By Mary K
 3 days ago
Late University of Alabama alum, Daniel Nielsen will be honored with a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser. The event will take place on Sunday, April 24th from Noon until 4 p.m. at the...

