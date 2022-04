After years of inactivity, the Minecraft movie has its star. According to the Ankler, Jason Momoa will headline the franchise, based on the enormously popular video game. They offer absolutely no details about the premise of the movie or who Momoa will play it it. (I’m guessing he’ll play the title role of Arthur P. Minecraft, but I could be mistaken.) Almost exactly three years ago to the day of this news, Mojang announced this Minecraft movie was officially in the works, along with its anticipated release date — March 4, 2022, so clearly things are slightly behind schedule. At that time, this was how they described the story for the Minecraft movie:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO