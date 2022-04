Maluma is headed to Las Vegas this summer! On April 19, the global superstar announced his first-ever Latin music festival, taking place June 23 to June 25 at Resorts World Las Vegas. "Maluma Land is an experience for my fans of what I love turned into a destination with music," Maluma tells POPSUGAR. "Las Vegas is one of my favorite cities, and [fans] can definitely expect the energy the city offers along with some of my music friends, who will be performing and hosting with me throughout the weekend via several activities, such as [a] pool party."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO