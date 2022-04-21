ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Kamala Harris Celebrates First Easter In Person

By NewsOne Staff
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

V ice President Kamala Harris enjoyed a brief reprieve with family and friends over the Easter Holiday weekend. Stepping out in a stunning ensemble, Harris and her husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff joined the congregation at Kingdom Fellowship A.M.E. Church for Resurrection Sunday.

Harris and Emhoff entered to cheers and applause from attendees. This is the first time the vice president was able to attend an Easter service in person due to COVID-19.

“Never know what’s gonna happen in church,” Sr. Pastor Matthew L. Watley said.

Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Pictures from the service also show Harris speaking with members of the church’s dance ministry.

An Easter Sunday appearance might be trivial for some, but connecting with community and being with others can provide comfort and affirmation. But Kingdom Fellowship still seems to understand that there is still a pandemic going on, with everyone on team stay masked up.

Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Former staffer Amos Jackson III had the honor of welcoming the vice president and second gentleman Kingdom Fellowship, his church home. From prior remarks and personal narrative, being in community in the Black church was a developmental part of Harris’s experience growing up. As a youngster in Oakland, she attended the 23rd Avenue Church of God.

Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Affectionately known as momala by her stepchildren and auntie to many, Harris didn’t let the moment pass to spend time with the young daughter of a close family friend. The two can be seen sitting together in the church pews alongside the church’s first lady Shawna Francis Watley in a sweet moment.

Source: Danni Grayson Photography / Danni Grayson Photography

Still not getting her full fill of children and joy, Harris and Emhoff joined families at the annual White House Easter Roll, also back in person this year. In a clip shared on Twitter, Harris can be seen sharing precious moments with some of the event’s youngest attendees and bonding with the Easter Bunny.

Taking a step away for a moment to breathe doesn’t mean the vice president isn’t still on top of the many pressing issues demanding her attention. Hopefully, she continues to be an advocate within the administration for the issues and concerns of the people bringing more families and communities into the fold in the process.

‘We Will Keep Making Good Trouble’: Vice President Kamala Harris On Voting Rights Fight In Selma

OG Karen Peggy Noonan Has It Out For Vice President Kamala Harris

#Easter Bunny#Easter Weekend#Church Service#Secondgentleman
