GALLERY: Muster 2022

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO