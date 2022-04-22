ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

GALLERY: Muster 2022

By Photos by Robert O'Brien
Battalion Texas AM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Muster was the first since 2019 to be held in Reed Arena with no attendance...

The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
Rick Perry
#Gallery#Texas A M#Reed Arena#Welsh#Texas A M System
The Associated Press

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers...
MySanAntonio

Greg Abbott alleges cartels use TikTok to recruit Texas teens

Texas Governor Greg Abbott slammed TikTok for allegedly allowing cartels to recruit teens in San Antonio and the surrounding areas in a recent meeting. Abbott called out the video-sharing app during his roundtable with local law enforcement in San Antonio on Thursday, April 21. "We're finding here in San Antonio,...
NewsWest 9

MCH to hold Desert Dash 2022 on April 23

ODESSA, Texas — The 2022 Desert Dash event will take place on April 23 at MCH Mission Fitness. Registration for the different runs begin at 7:00 a.m., and the first run will start at 8:00 a.m. There will be awards also given out to the top runners at 9:45 a.m.
KRLD News Radio

Texas sues to keep Title 42 in place

The Texas Attorney General’s Office has sued the CDC and others over the proposed end of Title 42, which was put into place at the start of the pandemic and allows immigration agents to quickly expel migrants stopped at the border with Mexico.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

McNeely: The high cost of Abbott's border order

There’s nothing like shutting down thousands of trucks to crawl from Mexico into Texas and points beyond to get folks’ attention. Gov. Greg Abbott had obviously craved that attention. On April 6, he continued his focus on immigration, both legal and illegal, to milk as much publicity as...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Oath Keepers involved in Jan. 6 attack sought to protect U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, texts show

WASHINGTON — In the most violent hour of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, alleged conspirators in the attack who were aligned with the far-right group the Oath Keepers discussed providing security for U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, an Amarillo Republican, according to text messages made public in newly released court documents.
TEXAS STATE

