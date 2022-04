11. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (7-10) LAST SEASON: A season that started with high expectations coming off an NFC East title ultimately became more of a rebuilding year than coach Ron Rivera expected when he took the job in early 2020. The defense that dominated the league the previous season struggled early and veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. In the aftermath of his surprise playoff performance against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round the previous season, Taylor Heinicke assumed the starting role and had some ups and downs amid a roster ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 absences. Washington won four in a row coming off its bye week to get to 6-6 and into the playoff race before a four-game skid ended those hopes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO