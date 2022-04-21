Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Offensive Line

16, 19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8) LAST SEASON: New Orleans opened 5-2 in the first season that Jameis Winston took over for franchise all-time leading passer Drew Brees. But Winston’s season ended with a knee injury in his seventh game. New Orleans lost four straight with Trevor Siemian filling in as the starter before rallying back into contention when Taysom Hill returned from injury and took over. Ultimately, the Saints were eliminated on the last day of the season by San Francisco’s dramatic comeback at the Los Angeles Rams. The winning record came despite having to start four QBs in all and despite top receiver Michael Thomas missing the entire season because of his ankle injury. But long-time coach Sean Payton decided to retire after the season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, whose unit performed well during the past half decade and was the strength of the team, especially the past two seasons.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO