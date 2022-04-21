ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals Draft Primer 2022: Offensive Line

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZion Johnson, Kenyon Green among interior possibilities at 23. With the first few waves of free agency in the rear view, the Cardinals are in the midst of their annual draft prep. GM Steve Keim will lay the groundwork to bring in a new class of rookies to supplement the roster...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
WKRC

Bengals 2022 Draft Analysis - Interior Offensive Line: First round pick may be in play

NOTE: Starting Monday, April 18 and running through April 27, the day before the NFL Draft starts, Local12.com is taking a position-by-position look at the Bengals' draft needs and then doing a final Mock Draft. Each breakdown will include who is currently on the roster, what round the Bengals are likely to make a selection at that position group, some names associated with those rounds and the top five players at each position according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Backed into a corner: Vikings enter draft needing coverage

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings, at 12th overall, have their highest first-round draft pick in seven years. After making major offseason changes to the front office and the coaching staff, they decided not to start over with the roster. That's the ideal scenario for a true best-player-available...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
NBC Sports

49ers draft picks 2022: Full list of San Francisco’s draft picks, order for every round

The San Francisco 49ers enter the 2022 NFL Draft following a season where they came just short of Super Bowl LVI. As the No. 6 seed in the NFC, the 49ers first defeated the Dallas Cowboys before upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and advancing to the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense while the 49ers were able to come up with just enough juice on offense to pull off the victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Gm#Wr#Cb#Rb#Ilb#St#Dl
WNCT

NFL draft: Panthers have glaring needs at QB, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers desperately need to find a franchise quarterback —and a left tackle to protect him. Such is the dilemma the Panthers face heading into the NFL draft, where they hold the No. 6 overall selection. For now, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are the only quarterbacks on the roster, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line

View the original article to see embedded media. If Giants general manager Joe Schoen does nothing else next week when he goes on the clock for ihs first NFL draft calling the shots, he better have an answer to solve the great Offensive Line Mystery. Fixing the Giants offensive line...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Associated Press

Raiders head into drafts with no picks until 3rd round

LAST SEASON: The Raiders survived a tumultuous 2021 to make the playoffs for just the second time in 19 seasons. Coach Jon Gruden resigned after five games because of the publication of his old offensive emails. Receiver Henry Ruggs III was released after being charged with felony DUI following a fatal car crash. The Raiders rallied to win their final four games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia to qualify as a wild card despite getting outscored by 65 points for the season. The defense led by star pass rusher Maxx Crosby was much improved, while the offense took a step back because of poor line play and the absence of Ruggs. The Raiders lost the wild-card game at Cincinnati and owner Mark Davis opted for a clean slate by replacing Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock with coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
10NEWS

Your guide to the Buccaneers' 2022 NFL Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — When the NFL Draft begins on April 28, the Bucs will be one of the few teams with minimal roster holes. However, there are three positions general manager Jason Licht could prioritize in the selection process. According to most NFL Draft experts, those positions are offensive guard, defensive tackle and tight end.
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

NFL.com: Cardinals take Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green in mock draft

Arizona Cardinal fans have been seeing projections of who the team will select with the No. 23 overall pick and whether that will be an edge rusher or wide receiver. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter thinks the Cardinals will stray away from both of those positions until at least the third round by selecting Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green at No. 23, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III at No. 55 and Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce at No. 87.
GLENDALE, AZ
WVNews

After trade, Saints look to draft offensive playmakers

16, 19. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (9-8) LAST SEASON: New Orleans opened 5-2 in the first season that Jameis Winston took over for franchise all-time leading passer Drew Brees. But Winston’s season ended with a knee injury in his seventh game. New Orleans lost four straight with Trevor Siemian filling in as the starter before rallying back into contention when Taysom Hill returned from injury and took over. Ultimately, the Saints were eliminated on the last day of the season by San Francisco’s dramatic comeback at the Los Angeles Rams. The winning record came despite having to start four QBs in all and despite top receiver Michael Thomas missing the entire season because of his ankle injury. But long-time coach Sean Payton decided to retire after the season and was replaced by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, whose unit performed well during the past half decade and was the strength of the team, especially the past two seasons.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Kyler Murray’s tiff with Cardinals clouds long-term plan

23. Arizona Cardinals (11-6) LAST SEASON: The Cardinals looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first few months of the season, winning their first seven games and improving to 10-2. Then came the collapse. Arizona lost four of its final five games, dropping from the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC to the wild-card round. The Cardinals were then smoked by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11 in the playoffs. Since the season, QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a passive/aggressive war of words as the quarterback seeks a lucrative long-term contract.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every draft-day trade the Dolphins have made during the Chris Grier Era

The Miami Dolphins have made a number of trades in recent years that have impacted their draft stock for the 2022 NFL draft that will start Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada. With four draft picks, general manager Chris Grier has the fewest selections of any team’s decision-maker for the annual event. There’s a chance that Miami will try and move around in the draft to grab a player they want or get more picks, so maybe it would be smart to look back at their history when doing so.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy