Grand Rapids, MI

Patrick Lyoya laid to rest at public funeral in Grand Rapids

By Jaiyda Tyler, Gabrielle Dawson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Mourners sobbed at the public funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man shot and killed by a police officer. Hundreds of people gathered inside the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids for the service that spanned more than two hours...

