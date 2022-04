Multiple celebrations converge this weekend. Sunday is the start of the new Cape Cod Art Week. Saturday is both Independent Bookstore Day and the final day of National Poetry Month, plus the opening day for Brewster historical sites. And there are three days both of the Ruck4HIT relay race all over the Cape and the Provincetown marathon reading of "Moby-Dick." (In person again!) Other highlights include: a Celtic concert, the work of Dennis artist Ric Howard, a dance...

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO