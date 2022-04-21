ONLINE ONLY: Hand guns, long guns, black powder, and misc.

Will sell on location at 6689 Wadsworth Rd., Orrville, OH 44667. REAL ESTATE: The Steiner property offers loads of potential with its location and the 44’X56’ pole building. The home was built with retirement years in mind by the Steiner’s in 2008. The first floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry, kitchen and an open dining area/living room. The lower level has a walk out, finished family room, third bedroom, full bath and utility room. There is approx. 1300 sq. ft. on each floor. Home has a 24’X24’ attached garage with a great 10’X26’ enclosed breezeway. An additional plus is the 16’X16’ deck off the dining area. Home is in very good condition. The pole building originally was RV storage, small living quarters and a shop area. Building has many possibilities. Property is in Baughman Township and the Orrville City School District. It is 1.89 acres in size and has its own water well and septic. Great Absolute Auction opportunity.

ORRVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO