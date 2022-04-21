ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seville, OH

ONLINE ONLY: Hand guns, long guns, black powder, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline Timed Absolute Auction – Internet bidding only through. Proxibid. View catalog with pictures and item descriptions. at www.proxibid.com/rdfarnsworth. Pickup Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022 – 9 A.M. until 1 P.M. at our office – 7530 Greenwich Road, Seville, OH. Handguns: Colt Python .357 Mag 6”;...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Shotgun Review: The Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl

Mossberg’s long-time motto, “More gun for the money,” clearly guided the development of the 940 Pro Waterfowl semiauto. By packing the 930 platform with features designed to improve its reliability, Mossberg offers a gun to compete with semiautos costing much more. Improved gas system parts and boron-nitride coatings improve the gun’s reliability and extend the time it’s able to run between cleanings.
JERRY MICULEK
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car lift, household, guns, collectibles, zero turn, tools, and misc.

Will sell on location at 6689 Wadsworth Rd., Orrville, OH 44667. REAL ESTATE: The Steiner property offers loads of potential with its location and the 44’X56’ pole building. The home was built with retirement years in mind by the Steiner’s in 2008. The first floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry, kitchen and an open dining area/living room. The lower level has a walk out, finished family room, third bedroom, full bath and utility room. There is approx. 1300 sq. ft. on each floor. Home has a 24’X24’ attached garage with a great 10’X26’ enclosed breezeway. An additional plus is the 16’X16’ deck off the dining area. Home is in very good condition. The pole building originally was RV storage, small living quarters and a shop area. Building has many possibilities. Property is in Baughman Township and the Orrville City School District. It is 1.89 acres in size and has its own water well and septic. Great Absolute Auction opportunity.
ORRVILLE, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: The evolution of police cars

Frank Loomis, a little-known mechanical engineer in Akron, was 123 years ahead of his time. Loomis designed the first electric car, which was purchased by the Akron Police Department in 1899. It didn’t come cheaply, selling for $2,400, or $65,000 in today’s currency. According to Vintage News, the...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Seville, OH
Field & Stream

The 10 Best Long-Range Hunting Cartridges

F&S long-range shooting coverage, including advice for getting started in long-range shooting competitions, the reason why rifle groups keep shrinking, how Heavey did at Gunsite Academy, and what makes long-distance shooting so difficult. The best long-range cartridge in the world might be the .408 Chey-Tac. Its bullets will remain supersonic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy