36 Times Celebrities Actually Manifested Their Own Career And Relationship Goals

By Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

1. Way back in 2017 (long before she was even on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series yet), Olivia Rodrigo excitedly tweeted from home about it being "Grammy Day"...

GRAMMY DAY!

@oliviarodrigo 09:37 PM - 12 Feb 2017

...this year, she was a little bit too busy to tweet about watching it from home. Of course, Olivia took home THREE Grammys — Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2. That's not the first thing Olivia has manifested...she recently shared an adorable throwback pic of herself on "tour" with a very iconic '00s setlist:

Instagram: @oliviarodrigo

...and she just kicked off her sold out Sour tour, with venues sliiiightly bigger than her living room:

Instagram: @oliviarodrigo

3. Long before he was Elizabeth Olsen's husband, musician Robbie Arnett revealed that one of his favorite movies was Martha Marcy May Marlene .

Hollywire / Via youtube.com

To refresh your memory, Elizabeth starred in the film, which was released in 2011.

Fox Searchlight /Courtesy Everett Collection

Robbie and Elizabeth started dating in 2017 (six years after Robbie admired her in the movie!) and quietly got married in 2020.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

4. Megan Thee Stallion tweeted about needing a team back in 2014...

I need a team bc I promise this rap shit gone take off for me

@theestallion 07:09 PM - 27 May 2014

...needless to say, it's a GOOD thing she got that team because the three-time Grammy award winner's career more than just "took off." Here she is just this past weekend at Coachella:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Coachella

5. Back in 2014, NBA star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, tweeted this energy out into the universe...

I'll never leave the team and the city of Milwaukee till we build the team to a championship level team..

@Giannis_An34 01:49 AM - 17 Jul 2014

...and in 2021, he made good on his promise and he won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks:

Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

6. Dan Levy jokingly tweeted after a fan shared a funny pic of his Schitt's Creek character, David:

Twitter/DanLevy / Via Twitter: @danjlevy

Lo and behold, it absolutely DID win him an Emmy — plus two more Emmys for writing and directing:

Frank Ockenfels / ABC via Getty Images

7. Tyler, the Creator gave us this AMAZING display of pettiness and success NINE YEARS IN THE MAKING after he won a Grammy — which someone said he'd never get.

I FAVORITED THIS 9 YEARS AGO JUST FOR THE MOMENT TO TELL YOU I GOT ONE. YES IM PETTY AS FUCK, GOOD DAY MARK. https://t.co/WfU85JeHEj

@tylerthecreator 06:55 AM - 27 Jan 2020

8. Emma Roberts shared this pic from when she was 7, with the caption, "Never underestimate your power to manifest your dreams ladies..."

Instagram: @emmaroberts

Of course, she eventually appeared in Scream 4 in 2011:

Dimension Films /Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Lizzo spoke to ET about manifesting being at the VMAs the year that Missy Elliott got the Vanguard Award ...and she was!

"I always told myself that, and the fact that that actually happened means that dreams really do come true and you can actually manifest your reality,” she said.

Shareif Ziyadat / WireImage / Getty Images

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine star, Melissa Fumero, had a crush on the guy in Mariah Carey's 1997 "Honey" music video back when she was 13 or 14...

Columbia Records

...that guy happens to be David Fumero, whom she married in 2007! They dated for two months before Melissa even realized that he was her dream guy from the video.

Instagram: @melissafumero

11. Lili Reinhart said "in my dreams" about going to the Met Gala in 2017:

Twitter: @lilireinhart

Lili has now been to the Met Gala three times — in 2018, 2019, and 2021:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

12. All the way back in 2011 (over a decade ago!), Ariana Grande tweeted how her dream was to play Glinda in Wicked someday:

Twitter/Ariana Grande

And just at the end of last year, it was finally announced that she'll be playing the role in the long-awaited Wicked movie adaptation opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba:

Instagram: @arianagrande

13. And that's not the first time Ariana flexed her manifestation skills. Recently, she revealed that she called up Nickelodeon when she was only four years old and asked for an audition:

NBC / Via youtube.com

Of course, she would eventually become a huge Nickelodeon star — playing Cat Valentine in Victorious and later reprising the role in Sam & Cat :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PF0Ty_0fH14kHC00
Nickelodeon

14. In 2013, Tom Holland was asked what superhero he would want to play, and he said this:

Tom Holland Fans / youtube.com / Via youtube.com

Of course, the reboot of the reboot was fast-tracked, and he started playing the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016 — three years later, instead of 10:

Marvel

15. Tom is particularly good at manifesting things — he also once said that Zendaya was his first celebrity crush:

PopBuzz/YouTube / Via youtube.com

Of course, now they're a couple:

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

16. Demi Lovato tweeted about singing the national anthem at a Super Bowl one day all the way back in 2010:

One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy....

@ddlovato 11:07 PM - 07 Feb 2010

And here they are, singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2020:

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

17. That's not the first thing Demi ever manifested...they also tweeted this in 2009:

P.S. I have to meet Britney Spears before I die.

@ddlovato 10:08 PM - 20 Jun 2009

Just a few years later, in 2012, not only did they meet Britney, but they worked with her on X Factor :

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty I

18. Bel-Air star, Coco Jones, shared a photo with "sweet fans" way back in 2014 — little did she know one of those fans was Olly Sholotan, who would eventually play Carlton Banks opposite her Hilary.

I think the most important take away from this is that my forehead has always been big and this hairline is NOT running away from me thank u very much https://t.co/skHEJFSlTa

@AfricanGodling 07:31 PM - 02 Mar 2022

Olly went from fan to costar:

Peacock / Greg Gayne/Peacock

19. In a 2018 interview, Katherine Schwarzenegger was asked to choose between Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, or Chris Hemsworth. While she first said Chris Evans, she quickly changed her answer to this…

Access Hollywood

…a year later, in 2019, they announced their engagement:

Valerie Macon / Getty Images

20. In 2014, Joe Manganiello was asked by People about his ideal woman, and he said Sofía Vergara...

Larry Busacca / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

...fast-forward to now, and the pair has been married since 2015:

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

21. In an interview with W Magazine, Jodie Turner-Smith said this about her first celeb crush :

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images/ TriStar Television / courtesy Everett Collection

Pacey, of course, is Joshua Jackson — he's now been married to Jodie since 2019 and they have a daughter together.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. In her audition for Disney Channel, Selena Gomez joked about how she and her friend would always play around with glow sticks and draw the iconic Mickey Mouse logo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMi70_0fH14kHC00
SGWOWPFan1 / youtube.com

This, obviously, came true many times over:

Superium / youtube.com

23. Simu Liu put this tweet into the Marvel universe in 2018 about wanting to play Shang-Chi…

OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi

@SimuLiu 08:54 PM - 03 Dec 2018

And, well, in 2021, the rest is history — not only did he land the role, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a massive hit:

Marvel

24. Simu wasn't the only recent Marvel superhero to show off his ~powers~ of manifestation. Barry Keoghan had a special request back in 2013:

@BarryKeoghan @TheRealStanLee So you too, huh

@SimuLiu 07:21 AM - 13 Nov 2021

And Kumail Nanjiani took a fan photo with Stan Lee himself:

@SimuLiu @BarryKeoghan @TheRealStanLee

@kumailn 07:37 AM - 13 Nov 2021

Of course, both Barry and Kumail would go on to star in Eternals as Druig and Kingo respectively:

Everett Collection

25. Brie Larson tweeted this to a fan about the Oscars in 2015:

Twitter: @brielarson

And this was her at the 2016 Oscars, with her award for the role of Ma in Room :

C Flanigan / FilmMagic / Getty Images

26. In a 2009 clip from the Parks and Recreation Season 2 DVD set, Chris Pratt said the following about " Jurassic Park 4 ":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZsGu_0fH14kHC00
Of course, he went on to star in 2015's Jurassic World (aka the fourth Jurassic Park movie) and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JejB3_0fH14kHC00
27. Way back in 2017, Rachel Zegler tweeted about wanting to be a real Disney princess after playing Ariel in her high school school production of The Little Mermaid :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nm1nS_0fH14kHC00
Turns out, dreams do come true — Rachel was recently cast as Snow White in the upcoming live-action Disney movie:

Instagram: @rachelzegler

28. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had this delightful tweet in 2013:

I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says "I'm going to Disney World" after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs

@PatrickMahomes 11:19 PM - 06 Feb 2013

And here it is coming true before our very eyes in 2020:

"Something I've wanted to say my whole life... I'm going to Disney World!"@PatrickMahomes is heading to the Magic Kingdom 🙌

@NFLonFOX 03:36 AM - 03 Feb 2020

29. Lil Nas X shared this incredible video in 2019:

this video is exactly 1 year old (watch til the end)

@LilNasX 05:11 PM - 08 Jan 2020

...and then shared this follow up exactly a year later:

and this was today

@LilNasX 05:22 PM - 08 Jan 2020

30. In a 2013 "25 Things You Don't Know About Me" interview with US Weekly , Questlove shared his goal of playing a corpse on Law & Order: SVU :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05KKAP_0fH14kHC00
Just a few months later, in February 2014, his dream came true! Ice-T shared this iconic photo of him on set:

SVU Behind The Scenes: This corpse looks strangely familiar...

@FINALLEVEL 05:34 PM - 21 Feb 2014

31. Back in 2009 , Christina Perri posed in front of her car, which had an "I Heart Edward Cullen Sticker" on it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mux6d_0fH14kHC00
Of course, she would eventually write a little song called "A Thousand Years" for the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1 soundtrack. The song has been certified nine times platinum:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZlMb_0fH14kHC00
32. Since Marvel notoriously keeps things under wraps, Teyonah Parris knew she landed a role in a project...but still didn't know what it was. So she said this to her agent:

Teyonah has spoken about how she'd previously been fan-cast for the role.

Disney+

Of course, the role DID end up playing Monica Rambeau in WandaVision , and the rest is history. Teyonah will reprise the role in 2023's The Marvels :

Disney

33. Back in 2020, Jordan Fisher tweeted about wanting to sing along with the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series :

Honestly, I just wanna sing Start of Something New with @Olivia_Rodrigo AND @joshuatbassett

@jordanfisher 04:01 PM - 17 Feb 2020

And the rest was history when Jordan appeared on Season 2 as Gina's brother, Jamie:

started with a twitter interaction…words can’t express how much i love this show, but mostly this unbelievably talented CAST. excited for you guys to meet Jamie #HSMTMTS

@jordanfisher 03:11 PM - 20 Jul 2021

34. All the way back in 1998, Alex Rodriguez was asked, "What would a dream date with Alex Rodriguez be?" He said:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

Of course, they eventually did get together and even got engaged — though they called off their engagement in 2021.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

35. Halsey tweeted about wanting to date Evan Peters back in 2013:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKBGb_0fH14kHC00
Halsey and Evan did end up dating for some time back in 2019 before splitting in March 2020:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432lgy_0fH14kHC00
36. And finally, Beanie Feldstein went to her third birthday party dressed up as Fanny Brice — the subject of the musical Funny Girl :

Beanie Feldstein / Via instagram.com

And in 2021 it was announced that Beanie would be playing Fanny ON BROADWAY, to which she said , "Sometimes dreams actually do come true":

Instagram: @beaniefeldstein

