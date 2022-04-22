ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrishell Stause’s Sisters Seemingly Suggest She Was ‘Covering’ for Justin Hartley as He Didn’t Take Her ‘Seriously’

 3 days ago
Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram; Inset: Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be a season of Selling Sunset without a little bit of shade ! As season 5 of the Netflix series winded down, Chrishell Stause ’s sisters appeared and seemingly took a shot at the real estate agent’s ex-husband, Justin Hartley .

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause: The Way They Were

“I feel like with your last relationship, there was some criticism. A lot of what you did, I don't think that he took you seriously,” Shonda Davidson (née Stause) said without naming her sister’s ex. “A lot of your jobs, he acted like they were not real jobs. And this was your life. This was your job. You worked so hard for it.”

Chrishell, 40, married Hartley, 45, in 2017. When he filed for divorce in November 2020, she was filming season 3 of Selling Sunset . In their divorce documents, the This Is Us star claimed their date of separation was the previous July. (The paperwork was finalized in 2021.)

Every Time Chrishell Stause Threw Shade at Ex Justin Hartley After Split

“There are just some instances in the past where it felt like you were covering for your partner at the time,” Sabrina Stause added on the season 5 finale, which started streaming on Friday, April 22. “Maybe they were doing something that was a little disrespectful and you were, like, standing up for them and trying to cover for them and it was just so sad that you felt like you had to kind of pretend to be something else.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum got emotional during the moment with her siblings, who were in town to see her new house and meet her then-boyfriend (and boss) Jason Oppenheim .

“I don't even, like, think about this anymore. But the second that you, like, my memory hits of what you're talking about, I'm like, ‘Who was I?’” Chrishell told her sisters. “I don't even know who that was. … And I really do respect and value your opinions. You know, I feel like I'm in a place where I'm so much different and I'm so much more grown than I was and I'm a fully realized person at this point. Not a version of what I think somebody wants me to be.”

Chrishell and Jason's Quotes About Their Relationship

During season 5 of the real estate show, Chrishell and Jason debated their future as she’s made it clear she wants children.

“We’ve had many conversations. It's just that at this point, he is not 100 percent sure if he's ready to say ‘OK, let’s, like, implant and have a baby,’” she told her sisters. “So I just think right now, we're just trying to be smart about time and in that time, use it to see, you know, what he wants.”

The Oppenheim Group cofounder, however, officially decided in episode 10 that he didn’t want to be a dad. The twosome subsequently split.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.

