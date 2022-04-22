Wrong Way Crash On Turnpike In Palm Beach, Two Dead

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two men were killed in a wrong way crash on the Florida Turnpike early Friday morning in Palm Beach County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old man from Weston was heading south in the shoulder of northbound lanes, straddling the inside lane.

As he neared Glades Road, he collided head-on with a car driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach man.

Both drivers died. Their names have not been released.