SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Kansas fast-casual chain Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open its first South Dakota location this week. The chain, known for its 100-percent ground beef Steakburgers and custard, will open at Dawley Farms in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 26 with another location near the Empire Mall set to begin construction in May.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO