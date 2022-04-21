ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mwai Kibaki: Former Kenya president 'earned abiding respect and affection'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenya's former president, Mwai Kibaki, has died at the age of 90, President Uhuru Kenyatta has...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

British Army soldiers who were blamed for starting massive 10,000 acre bushfire in Kenya while 'high on cocaine' lose fight for diplomatic immunity

The British Army has lost its right to diplomatic immunity against lawsuits in Kenya in a landmark ruling over a massive bushfire allegedly caused by 'cocaine-taking' UK soldiers based in the African country. A huge wildfire at Lolldaiga Hills Ranch, a 49,000-acre sanctuary which houses the Nanyuki army base used...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mwai Kibaki
Uhuru Kenyatta
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says lawyer

A top human rights lawyer in charge of gathering evidence to prosecute Russia for war crimes has said troops have “tacit permission” to rape civilians.Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, who is part of a legal taskforce helping to build war crimes cases in Ukraine, said evidence so far shows “serious offences of a grievous kind” have been committed by Russian troops against citizens.Speaking to Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, she said: “One of the things is that a change has taken place internationally in the recognition of rape as a weapon of war and what that means is not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Election
The Week

France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

Russian mercenaries, likely with the Wagner Group, buried a dozen Malian bodies in a mass grave about 2.5 miles east of France's former Gossi military base with the goal of blaming France, a French military officer tells The Associated Press. The French military released video images taken Thursday morning showing what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering bodies with sand.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine ‘asked Britain to buy weapons for 7 years but was repeatedly refused over fears of provoking Putin’

Ukraine repeatedly asked to buy weapons from Britain for seven years but was refused by three successive prime ministers, according to reports. The former defence secretary Michael Fallon has accused successive governments of being reluctant to support Kyiv in the aftermath of Vladimir Putin's annexing of Crimea in 2014.When serving under former prime minister David Cameron, Mr Fallon said he was told to turn down requests for assistance in upgrading Ukraine's defences despite the Ministry of Defence wanting “to do more”.“We were stymied and we were blocked in cabinet from sending the Ukrainians the arms they needed,” Mr Fallon told...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says military drills planned with Vietnam

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. As fighting rages across Ukraine, Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold a joint military training exercise, Russian state media reported Tuesday, a move that analysts described as “inappropriate” and likely to “raise eyebrows” in the rest of the region.
MILITARY
Africa
BBC

Kenya's Mwai Kibaki: The hope and disappointment

Mwai Kibaki, Kenya's third president, who has died at the age of 90, will be remembered for ending the stranglehold of the former ruling party, but his legacy is overshadowed by the violence that followed the 2007 election in which more than 1,200 people died. Trained as an economist, Kibaki...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

East African Community Agrees on Regional Force to Try to End Congo Unrest

NAIROBI (Reuters) -The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) have agreed to set up a regional military force to try to end decades of bloodshed caused by militant activity in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya said. Despite billions of dollars spent on one of the United Nation's...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson’s trip to India won’t work – Modi and Putin are closer than the west realises

Boris Johnson has gone to India today to persuade its leader to join the western alliance against Putin. I guess it allows him to escape inconvenient headlines at home. But the trip to India is unlikely to yield much. For both leaders it is a photo opportunity for a pretence.India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, is far more ideologically, culturally and militarily aligned with Putin than is commonly assumed in Europe. India isn’t walking a fine line, but rather trying to give western leaders that impression, in order to preserve its close alliance with Putin. In fact, it was among the...
WORLD

