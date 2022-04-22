Thunderstorms Possible in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

The ice is almost completely gone from Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says he hasn't been out open water fishing yet but has talked to some who have. Schmitt says crappie fishing can be had right now with the most success happening in deeper water and in bays where the water may be a bit warmer. He says once the water warms to 50 degrees fish will start moving into the shallow water to spawn. Schmitt says the best place to start with open water fishing is crappies and panfish. He says fishing off docks or from shore isn't a bad idea either.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO