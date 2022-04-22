ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Thunderstorms Possible in Minnesota Friday, Saturday

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Rain is likely Friday with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms Friday evening...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Open Water Fishing Can Start in Central MN

The ice is almost completely gone from Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says he hasn't been out open water fishing yet but has talked to some who have. Schmitt says crappie fishing can be had right now with the most success happening in deeper water and in bays where the water may be a bit warmer. He says once the water warms to 50 degrees fish will start moving into the shallow water to spawn. Schmitt says the best place to start with open water fishing is crappies and panfish. He says fishing off docks or from shore isn't a bad idea either.
HOBBIES
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy